Jeffrey L. Rowe
Jeffrey L. Rowe

GLENS FALLS — Jeffrey L. Rowe, 58, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury. Calling hours are scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd in Queensbury.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

