GLENS FALLS — Jeffrey L. Rowe, 58, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury. Calling hours are scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd in Queensbury.