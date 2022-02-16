Jeffrey “JJ” Hall

JOHNSBURG — Jeffrey “JJ” Hall, 50, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at home after a short hard-fought battle with Stage 4 metastatic lung cancer and COVID pneumonia.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

We look forward to share time following the calling hours.

A graveside will take place in the spring at Warrensburg Cemetery.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Condolences and flower arrangements may be sent to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.