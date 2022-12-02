Jeannine J. Monroe
GLENS FALLS — Jeannine J. Monroe, 91, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Visitation will take place Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
