Jean Sellers
BOLTON LANDING — Jean Sellers, 70, a resident of Bolton Landing, passed away at her home unexpectedly, Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Calling hours are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.