{{featured_button_text}}

Jean Sellers

BOLTON LANDING — Jean Sellers, 70, a resident of Bolton Landing, passed away at her home unexpectedly, Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jean Sellers
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments