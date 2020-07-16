Jean M. Santoro

HUDSON FALLS — Jean M. Santoro, passed away on July 13, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital, from a fall, due to complications from Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Rite of Committal will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward. Please wear masks and practice safe social distancing while attending the burial.

A full obituary will follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Santoro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.