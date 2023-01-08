Jean F. Reger
GANSEVOORT — Jean F. Reger, 87, of Gansevoort, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 31, 2022 at Wesley Health Care Center.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.