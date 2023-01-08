Jean F. Reger

GANSEVOORT — Jean F. Reger, 87, of Gansevoort, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 31, 2022 at Wesley Health Care Center.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.