Janice P. Monroe

Janice P. Monroe

GANSEVOORT — Janice P. Monroe, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital, with family by her side.

Friends are invited to join her family Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Church of the Messiah, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A memorial service will follow Thursday at 11 a.m. at the church.

Further arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

