Janice (DeGarmo) Washburn
Janice (DeGarmo) Washburn

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Janice (DeGarmo) Washburn, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Janice’s Book of Memories, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

