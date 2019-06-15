{{featured_button_text}}

ADAMSVILLE — Jane V. Story, 86, of County Route 43, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday's The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

