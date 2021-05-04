Jane Marie Clark

TICONDEROGA — A Graveside Service for Jane Marie Clark, 86, of Ticonderoga, who passed away on January 8, 2021, will take place on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.