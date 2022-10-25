FORT EDWARD — Jane Elizabeth Roberts, 88, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on October 28, 2022, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.