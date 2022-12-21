Jane B. Sennett

GLENS FALLS — Jane B. Sennett, 84, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.