HUDSON FALLS — Jan-lyn F. Baxter, 55, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Joseph’s Church 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 with the Rev. Martin Fisher, officiating.
A rite of committal will be in the spring at a date to be announced at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.
