Jan-lyn F. Baxter
0 entries

Jan-lyn F. Baxter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Jan-lyn F. Baxter, 55, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Joseph’s Church 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 with the Rev. Martin Fisher, officiating.

A rite of committal will be in the spring at a date to be announced at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

To view Jan’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Jan-lyn Baxter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News