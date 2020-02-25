HUDSON FALLS — Jan-lyn F. Baxter, 55, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Joseph’s Church 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 with the Rev. Martin Fisher, officiating.

A rite of committal will be in the spring at a date to be announced at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

To view Jan’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Jan-lyn Baxter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.