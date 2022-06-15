 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamie A. Persons

LAKE GEORGE — Jamie A. Persons was tragically killed on June 12, 2022 in Lake George, NY.

Friends may call on Jamie’s family from 3 p.m.–6 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.

