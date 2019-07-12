{{featured_button_text}}

SCHROON LAKE and ROCHESTER — James Walter Williford, 90, former Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company vice president and manager of the Schroon Lake branch bank, passed away July 19, 2019.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake.

A full obituary will be published in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: James Walter Williford
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments