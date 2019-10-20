{{featured_button_text}}

PENSACOLA, Fla. — James W. McCrea, 72, a former resident of Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 unexpectedly, following a short illness.

A graveside service will be conducted noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Calling hours are scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday's edition of The Post-Star.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments