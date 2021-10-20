LAKE GEORGE — James W. Gipson Jr., 69, of Lake George passed away on October 18, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.