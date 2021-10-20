 Skip to main content
James W. Gipson, Jr.

LAKE GEORGE — James W. Gipson Jr., 69, of Lake George passed away on October 18, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

