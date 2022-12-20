 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James T. Kneeshaw

QUEENSBURY — James T. Kneeshaw, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home with his longtime life partner, Betty Little.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

