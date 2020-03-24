James Rolland Armstrong
James Rolland Armstrong

James Rolland Armstrong

GREENWICH — James Rolland Armstrong, 90, of Greenwich, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

