QUEENSBURY — James Minnick Jr. died unexpectedly Aug. 25, 2019.

Calling hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

