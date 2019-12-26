James M. Powell
James M. Powell

LAKE GEORGE — Retired Lt. Colonel, James M. Powell, 51, a resident of Lake George, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Funeral services with full military honors will be conducted at a later date at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

A full obituary will appear at a later date in The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

