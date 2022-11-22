 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James "Jimmy" Yates

KINGSBURY — James "Jimmy" Yates, 80, a longtime resident of Kingsbury, most recently of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Friends may call Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Burial will take place at a later date, to be announced, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

