 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James "Jimmy" P. Oliver

  • 0

CULPEPER, VA — Calling hours for James "Jimmy" P. Oliver, Jr., who passed away on October 10, 2021, will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. A memorial service will follow the calling hours, 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Following the services, everyone is invited to gather at the Halftime Bar and Grill, 1498 Route 9 in Fort Edward for continued fellowship.

Those wishing to attend virtually may visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net for James' full obituary and login instructions.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Golf became more popular during the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News