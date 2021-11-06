CULPEPER, VA — Calling hours for James "Jimmy" P. Oliver, Jr., who passed away on October 10, 2021, will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. A memorial service will follow the calling hours, 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Following the services, everyone is invited to gather at the Halftime Bar and Grill, 1498 Route 9 in Fort Edward for continued fellowship.
Those wishing to attend virtually may visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net for James' full obituary and login instructions.
