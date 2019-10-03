{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — James J. Berry Jr., 72, of Queensbury, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

To plant a tree in memory of James Berry, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load comments