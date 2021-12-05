 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Elwyn West

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — James Elwyn West, 81, founder of TV DATA passed away on Dec. 2, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

A full obituary to follow in The Post Star.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The hottest tech gifts for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News