QUEENSBURY — James C. Fowlkes, 92, of Queensbury passed away peacefully on October 21, 2021 at home.

Funeral services will be held 5:30 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.

Burial will be held privately at a later date.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in the Saturday's edition of The Post-Star.

