James C. Darrow, Jr.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — James C. Darrow, Jr., 56, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a snowmobiling accident.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Michael Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will follow at Southside Cemetery, Route 32, South Glens Falls, NY.

To view James’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.

