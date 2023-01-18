James C. Adams

HUDSON FALLS — James C. "Jimmer" Adams, 79, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his home.

Family and friends may call from 4–6 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A funeral service will take place at 6 p.m. at the funeral home following calling hours.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.