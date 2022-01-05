 Skip to main content
James Aiken

James Aiken

WHITEHALL — James Aiken, 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday Jan. 3, 2022. Arrangements are pending and are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

