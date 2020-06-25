James A. Sidusky
James A. Sidusky

James A. Sidusky

QUEENSBURY — James A. Sidusky, 76, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A full obituary will run at a later date. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

