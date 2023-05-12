Jacqueline M. Cutler

GLENS FALLS — Jacqueline M. Cutler, 93, of Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at her home.

Family and friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls with a Mass of Christian burial immediately following calling hours at the church on Tuesday.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Stafford Funeral Home.