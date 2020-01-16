Jacqueline L. White
Jacqueline L. White

WHITEHALL/GLENS FALLS — Jacqueline L. White of Montcalm Street, Glens Falls passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at her daughter's home, after a long illness.

Arrangements are pending and are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., Whitehall.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

