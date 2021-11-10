 Skip to main content
Jacqueline B. Williford

Jacqueline B. Williford

SCHROON LAKE/PITTSFIELD — Jacqueline B. Williford, passed away late Sunday night at the Willmont Cancer Institute, University of Rochester Medical Center. At Jackie’s request a private graveside service will be held. A full obituary will appear in a future addition of The Post-Star.

