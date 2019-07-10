{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH — Jacob “Jay” N. Walerstein, 63, of Corinth, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 7, 2019 at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation in Queensbury.

Arrangements are pending under the care of Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear on a future date in The Post-Star.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jacob N. Walerstein
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments