Isabel R. (Conlin) Morgan

HUDSON FALLS - Isabel R. (Conlin) Morgan, 90, a resident of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at a time to be announced at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Calling Hours are scheduled from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Post Star.