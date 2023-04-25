Isabel R. (Conlin) Morgan
HUDSON FALLS - Isabel R. (Conlin) Morgan, 90, a resident of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at a time to be announced at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Calling Hours are scheduled from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the funeral home.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Post Star.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.