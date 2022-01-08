 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Irene M. Deeb

LAKE GEORGE — Irene M. Deeb, 87, passed away on January 5, 2022. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY. A full obituary will appear in The Post-Star on Sunday.

