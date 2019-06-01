{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — Io C. Bruce, 54, of Library Avenue, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call on Io's family from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family.

Io's complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

Io C. Bruce
