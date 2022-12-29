 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hilda R. Viger

GRANVILLE — Hilda R. Viger, 77, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 24, 2022 following a brief illness with her loving family by her side.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

