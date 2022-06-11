 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry H. Allen

ARGYLE — "Dinny" (Henry H. Allen), 74, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

