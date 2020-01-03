Henry D. Olson
0 entries

Henry D. Olson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Henry D. Olson, 22, of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at his home.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News