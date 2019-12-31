Helen Vadnais
0 entries

Helen Vadnais

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Helen Vadnais

FORT EDWARD — Helen Vadnais, 89, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Wesley Health Care Nursing Home in Saratoga.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

The Rite of Committal will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hudson Falls.

For online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To send flowers to the family of Helen Vadnais, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home- FE
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY 12828
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:00PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church -FE
164 Broadway
FORT EDWARD, NY 12828
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News