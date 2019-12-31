Helen Vadnais
FORT EDWARD — Helen Vadnais, 89, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Wesley Health Care Nursing Home in Saratoga.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
The Rite of Committal will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hudson Falls.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
