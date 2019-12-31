Helen Vadnais

FORT EDWARD — Helen Vadnais, 89, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Wesley Health Care Nursing Home in Saratoga.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

The Rite of Committal will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hudson Falls.

For online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To send flowers to the family of Helen Vadnais, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home- FE

82 Broadway

Fort Edward, NY 12828 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Visitation begins. St. Joseph Catholic Church -FE

164 Broadway

FORT EDWARD, NY 12828 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Service begins.