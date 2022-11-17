Helen Sander

GLEN LAKE — Helen Sander, 98, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her home.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.

Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.