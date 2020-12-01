 Skip to main content
Helen (McBride) Ryer
Helen (McBride) Ryer

Helen (McBride) Ryer

QUEENSBURY -

Helen (McBride) Ryer, 90, of Queensbury passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her residence. Due to COVID, services will be held at the convenience of the family. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star. Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

