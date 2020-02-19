SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Helen M. “Honey” Potter, 85, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Albany Medical Center with her family by her side.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor officiating.
A Rite of Committal will take place in the spring in St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
