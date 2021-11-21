QUEENSBURY — Helen E. Morehouse, 84, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, November 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 24, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Post-Star.