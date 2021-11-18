QUEENSBURY — Helen Agnes Mary (Carroll) Andersen of Queensbury left this world on Monday, November 15, 2021, shortly before her 95th birthday.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Annunciation Church, Queensbury with Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

