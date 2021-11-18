QUEENSBURY — Helen Agnes Mary (Carroll) Andersen of Queensbury left this world on Monday, November 15, 2021, shortly before her 95th birthday.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Annunciation Church, Queensbury with Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor, officiating.
Rite of committal will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.
To view Helen's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will be in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.