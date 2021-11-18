 Skip to main content
Helen Agnes Mary (Carroll) Andersen

QUEENSBURY — Helen Agnes Mary (Carroll) Andersen of Queensbury left this world on Monday, November 15, 2021, shortly before her 95th birthday.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Annunciation Church, Queensbury with Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

To view Helen's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will be in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

