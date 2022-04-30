Harry Troelstra

QUEENSBURY — Harry Troelstra, 89, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his home with his loving wife and his sons by his side.

Calling hours are scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Post-Star.