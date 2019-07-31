{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Harriet Crimmins, 95, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To view Harriet's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

