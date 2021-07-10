Harma Lucille “Mary” Smith Zachar

GLENS FALLS — Harma Lucille “Mary” Smith Zachar, age 95, passed peacefully from this world to her eternal home in Heaven on July 7, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

A full obituary to appear in Sunday’s edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.