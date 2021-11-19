 Skip to main content
Gurney G. Bennett

HUDSON FALLS — Gurney G. Bennett, 71, of Mohican Terrace, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

